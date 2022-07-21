Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VMC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $154.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,756.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

