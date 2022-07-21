BTIG Research Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $35.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.11% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

NYSE UBER opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

