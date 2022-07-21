Morgan Stanley Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $75.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

