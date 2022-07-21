United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $292.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global cut United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.20.

NYSE URI opened at $275.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.05 and its 200 day moving average is $304.66.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

