Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $586,000 Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,015 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

