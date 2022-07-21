Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

