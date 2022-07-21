Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 786 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

VeriSign stock opened at $183.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.