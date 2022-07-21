Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FCG stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.