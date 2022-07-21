Truist Financial Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

