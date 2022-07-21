NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $88.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

