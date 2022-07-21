Stephens Initiates Coverage on Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHMGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Fathom has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

