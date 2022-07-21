Needham & Company LLC Cuts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $13.50

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

EXTR stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

