JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $160.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.06.

Baidu stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Baidu by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

