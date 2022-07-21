Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

EXAS stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

