Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $41.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCBO. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Docebo stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.37 million, a PE ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. Docebo has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 247,087 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,884,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Docebo by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

