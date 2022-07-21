CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average of $221.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.