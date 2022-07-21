Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.