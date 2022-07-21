B. Riley Trims Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Target Price to C$7.25

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

EGLX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

