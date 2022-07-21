Lake Street Capital Boosts Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $17.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of APYX stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

