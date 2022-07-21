Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $210.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.