Oppenheimer Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $230.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $207.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average of $211.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

