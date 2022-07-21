B. Riley Cuts Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target to $5.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 231.13% from the company’s previous close.

Entera Bio Price Performance

ENTX stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 1,345.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

