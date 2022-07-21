B. Riley Cuts Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target to $5.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 231.13% from the company’s previous close.
Entera Bio Price Performance
ENTX stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 1,345.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
