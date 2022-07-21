Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 130,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

