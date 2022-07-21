Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

