Stifel Nicolaus Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $270.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $219.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.95. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

