Stifel Nicolaus Cuts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $50.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Ruf bought 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

