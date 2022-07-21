Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

