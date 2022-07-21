Robert W. Baird Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $62.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $59.57 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.