Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MDXH opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

