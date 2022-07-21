Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,520,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 28,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Athersys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

