Barclays Trims New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price to $3.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

