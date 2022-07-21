S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $110.39

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.39 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.52), with a volume of 5106935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.20 ($2.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.65) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.58) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 858 ($10.26).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £666.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 369.61.

Insider Activity

S4 Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 16,700 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($59,293.48).

(Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

