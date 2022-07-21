ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.82. ViewRay shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ViewRay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $548.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ViewRay news, Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,327.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,452.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 920,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 357,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $2,646,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $7,464,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Articles

