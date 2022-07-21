ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.40. ON shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 9,881 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

ON ( NYSE:ONON ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The business's revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON by 2,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $42,314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

