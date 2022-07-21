iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 473,063 shares.The stock last traded at $57.16 and had previously closed at $57.11.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,217 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

