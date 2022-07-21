VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.46. VEON shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $829.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Trading of VEON

About VEON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 829,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 189,436 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $4,205,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $11,156,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 44.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

