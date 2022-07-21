VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.46. VEON shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $829.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
