VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.46. VEON shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $829.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 829,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 189,436 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $4,205,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $11,156,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 44.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

