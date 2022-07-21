Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.34. Skillz shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 13,785 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.
Skillz Stock Up 11.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 225,273 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $1,704,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 364.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,991 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
