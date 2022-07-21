Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.34. Skillz shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 13,785 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 225,273 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $1,704,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 364.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,991 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.