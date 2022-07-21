Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.00. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 7,279 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 9.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
