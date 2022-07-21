Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTLGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.00. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 7,279 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

