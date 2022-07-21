Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.00. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 7,279 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vertical Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.