Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Ashland Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $103.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

