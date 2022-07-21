Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.1 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.