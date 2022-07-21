TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
TaskUs Stock Performance
Shares of TASK opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -28.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $85.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TaskUs by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
