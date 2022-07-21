Cowen Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $305.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $345.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $231.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average is $248.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

