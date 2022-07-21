China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Molybdenum Price Performance

China Molybdenum stock opened at 0.47 on Monday. China Molybdenum has a one year low of 0.40 and a one year high of 0.84.

Get China Molybdenum alerts:

About China Molybdenum

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Molybdenum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Molybdenum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.