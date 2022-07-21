Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Noah stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Noah has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. Equities analysts predict that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

