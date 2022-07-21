Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $67.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

