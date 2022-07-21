SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.08.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $790.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

