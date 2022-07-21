HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

