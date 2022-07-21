Morgan Stanley Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $74.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

