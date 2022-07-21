Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

