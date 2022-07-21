Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

